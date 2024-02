The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has rejected the bill of the Republicans, which provided for USD 17.6 billion to Israel and no funds for Ukraine, writes Reuters.

In particular, the Democrats have said they want to vote for a broader bill that also includes aid to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding, and new money for border security.

The vote was 250 to 180, which was not enough to pass the law because it was introduced under an accelerated procedure that requires a two-thirds majority.

Voting was largely along party lines, although 14 Republicans opposed the bill and 46 Democrats supported it.

Aid to Israel - one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign aid - has traditionally enjoyed strong bipartisan support in the Congress. But many opponents have called the House bill a political ploy by the Republicans to divert attention from the bill, which combines an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy with new funding for border security and aid money for Ukraine, Israel, and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, promised to "bury" the draft law on border security, which also includes funds for assistance to Ukraine.

At the end of January, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that without support from Congress, the department could not provide military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the U.S. President's administration warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden threatened to veto the project to support Israel without aid to Ukraine.