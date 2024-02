Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said he will not vote on the USD 118 billion border security bill presented in the Senate, which also provides aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The Speaker wrote this on Twitter (X).

According to him, if this bill reaches the House of Representatives, it will "die on arrival."

"I've seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected and won't come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, "the border never closes. If this bill reaches the House, it will be…," Speaker Mike Johnson wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the eighteenth Ramstein meeting on Tuesday, January 23, the allies will discuss the continuation of military aid to Kyiv despite the underfunding of the United States.

The Pentagon said that without the support of Congress, the United States would not be able to support the weapons transferred to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the White House warned of "catastrophic consequences" if the U.S. Congress does not pass aid to Ukraine.