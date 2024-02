The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv no longer considers businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi to be a citizen of Cyprus.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prolonging the preventive measure against Kolomoiskyi, the court established that he is a native of the city of Dnipro (formerly Dnipropetrovsk), a citizen of the State of Israel.

Kolomoiskyi is no longer listed in court documents as a citizen of Cyprus.

By court decision, Kolomoiskyi’s bail was reduced from UAH 2.7 billion to UAH 2.650 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv confirmed that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi officially lost his Ukrainian citizenship. The Kyiv court changed its mind and recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Israel, not Ukraine, although earlier the same court officially recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Ukraine. Also, the Kyiv Court of Appeal recognized the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi only as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus, the court did not establish Ukrainian citizenship.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court argued with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security about the citizenship of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was arrested with bail of UAH 509 million on suspicion of money laundering and fraud.