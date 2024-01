A bail of UAH 18 million has been posted for the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

Kniaziev should leave a pre-trial detention center on Wednesday, January 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He will have to wear an electronic bracelet, hand over foreign passports and not travel outside Kyiv without the permission of the court and the prosecutor.

In December, the court reduced Kniaziev's bail from UAH 35 million to UAH 27 million, and subsequently - to UAH 20 million.

On January 30, Kniaziev's bail was reduced to UAH 18.168 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kniaziev is suspected of receiving in his favor and the favor of third parties about USD 2.7 million of unlawful benefit for making court decisions in favor of pre-determined persons (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code).

On December 29, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv confiscated a gift of almost UAH 1 million from the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev.

Kniaziev over the past year earned UAH 4.5 million.

The wife of the ex-head of the Supreme Court Kniaziev rents an apartment in Kyiv for UAH 9 million.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention wants to put Kniaziev into the register of corrupt officials for a gift.

Recall that in October Kniaziev’s bail was reduced from UAH 45 to UAH 35 million.