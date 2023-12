Former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, who is currently staying in a pre-trial detention center on suspicion of receiving a bribe, earned more than UAH 4 million in salary last year.

This follows from his declaration for 2022, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

For 2022, Kniaziev declared a salary of UAH 4,509,950.

Kniaziev's average monthly salary was UAH 375,000.

He also declared his wife's annual salary in the amount of UAH 273,475.

Kniaziev's wife also received UAH 2,500,000 as a gift from citizen Anatolii Moroz.

Kniaziev and his wife have about USD 500,000 in accounts and cash.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the wife of the ex-head of the Supreme Court, Kniaziev, rents an apartment in Kyiv for UAH 9 million.

The higher anti-corruption court extended the term of the arrest of Kniaziev until February 2, 2024, at the same time reducing his bail by another UAH 8 million to UAH 27 million.

Lawyers asked to cancel the arrest of Kniaziev's salary because his wife Yulia is unemployed and has nothing to live on abroad.