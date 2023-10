A bail for the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev , suspected of bribery, was reduced from UAH 45 million to UAH 35 million.

This decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on October 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 11, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the position of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) prosecutor and extended the preventive measure in the form of detention of the former head of the Supreme Court.

At the same time, the court reduced the amount of bail to the suspect from UAH 45 million to UAH 35 million.

The validity period of the preventive measure has been extended until December 9.

In the event of posting the established amount of bail, Kniazev will be entrusted with a number of procedural duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) completed the investigation of the case against Kniazev.

The defense of Kniazev demanded to cancel the arrest of a bank account with his salary, because his wife is temporarily unemployed and has nothing to live for abroad, staying there with their children.

During a search in Kniazev's office, more than USD 1 million, which is not a bribe, was found.

The HACC arrested a notepad with passwords and a leather bag of Kniazev.