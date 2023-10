Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev to be included in corruption register for gift

The former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, is wanted to be included in the corruption register for receiving a gift in the form of a discount on the rent of an apartment in Kyiv.

This is stated in the decision of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the NACP, Oleksandr Novikov, drew up a protocol regarding the ex-head of the Supreme Court.

The NACP drew up a protocol on an administrative offense under Part 1 of Article 172-5 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (violation of legal restrictions on receiving gifts).

According to the law, a gift includes property transferred for paid use at a price lower than the minimum market price.

According to the NACP, in violation of this ban, Kniazev received a gift in the form of renting an apartment in the Pecherskyi district (Lypky) of Kyiv with an area of 133 square meters at a price significantly lower than the minimum market value of housing rent.

On the basis of a real estate lease agreement concluded at the end of 2017, the judge rented an apartment for living with a monthly fee of UAH 1,000.

The NACP sent the protocol to Kniazev by mail and informed the High Council of Justice about its drawing up.

A person who is brought to administrative responsibility has the right to submit explanations and comments on the content of the protocol, as well as to state the reasons for his refusal to sign it.

After receiving explanations from Kniazev, the protocol will be sent to the court for consideration.

Kniazev faces a fine from UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 with confiscation of the gift and entry into the register of corrupt persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bail of the former head of the Supreme Court, who is suspected of bribery, was reduced by another UAH 45 million to UAH 35 million.

The NACB completed the investigation of the case against the ex-head of the Supreme Court Kniazev.

Lawyers asked to cancel the arrest of Kniazev's salary, because his wife is unemployed and has nothing to live on abroad.

Kniazev, who is suspected of receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes, rented an apartment in the center of Kyiv for UAH 1,000 per month.