Deputy Head of the russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has threatened war against the United Kingdom, whose Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today, January 12, arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of Medvedev on Telegram.

Thus, the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the russian federation writes that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to Kyiv to sign a "historical security agreement," and hinted that the British delegation could be hit with cluster munitions.

"How would the Western public react to the fact that the British delegation came under fire with cluster munitions in the center of Kyiv, as it happened to the civilians of our Belgorod?" he says.

Medvedev in his message called the British "brazen" as well as "eternal enemies" and threatened the UK with war: "The deployment of their official military contingent in Ukraine will mean declaring war on our country."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

The agreement provides that the UK will continue to support Ukraine for ten years of this agreement.

On Friday, January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Ukraine.

The head of the British government noted that he came to Kyiv to convey the message that Britain is with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."