British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Kyiv today, January 12.

This is stated in a message on the website of the British government.

"The Prime Minister will visit Kyiv today (Friday) to announce a major new support package and to confirm the close partnership between Great Britain and Ukraine," the message reads.

Britain is expected to provide GBP 2.5 billion (over USD 3 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024/25, a GBP 200 million increase on the previous two years. In particular, at least GBP 200 million will be spent on drones, including reconnaissance, attack and maritime drones.

"This will be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any country. It is expected that the majority of the drones will be manufactured in Great Britain, and the Ministry of Defense will work with international partners to significantly increase the number of drones provided to the defense of Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a historic Ukrainian-British agreement on security cooperation, which provides for the exchange of intelligence, cyber security, medical and military training, as well as defense and industrial cooperation.

Also, during his visit to Kyiv, the British Prime Minister will meet with representatives of the State Emergency Service, who are eliminating the consequences of russian airstrikes, and will announce the allocation of money for humanitarian aid and assistance in strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Among other things, Britain will provide additional funding and resources for teaching English in Ukraine.

"I am here with one message: Great Britain will not back down. We will be with Ukraine in its darkest hours and in the best times to come. Britain is already one of Ukraine's closest partners because we recognize that their security is our security," Sunak said.

"Today we are going further, increasing our military aid, providing thousands of the most advanced drones and signing a historic new security agreement to give Ukraine the guarantees it needs for the long term," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during which they discussed defense cooperation, the situation on the battlefield and a number of other issues.