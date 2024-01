Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak announced that he arrived in Ukraine with a message.

Sunak announced this on the X social network (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you – for as long as it takes.” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it is expected that during his visit to Kyiv, Sunak will announce a new large package of military aid from Britain to Ukraine in the amount of GBP 2.5 billion (over USD 3 billion) in 2024-2025, which is GBP 200 million more than in the previous two years.

In addition, Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a historic Ukrainian-British agreement on security cooperation, which includes intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, as well as defense and industrial cooperation.