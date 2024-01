Agreement on Security Cooperation provides that in the event of military aggression against UK, Ukraine will

The agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom provides that in the event of military aggression against the UK, Ukraine will provide it with military assistance.

This is stated in the agreement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Participants will seek to ensure that Ukraine's military capabilities are at such a level that, in the event of external military aggression against the United Kingdom, Ukraine is able to provide effective military assistance. The terms, format and scope of such assistance will be determined by the Participants,” the agreement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

The agreement provides that the UK will continue to support Ukraine for ten years of this agreement.

On Friday, January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Ukraine.

The head of the British government noted that he came to Kyiv to convey the message that Britain is with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."