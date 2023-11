Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi said that he cooperates with the investigation, but the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended it until January 27, 2024.

He made such a statement in court on November 28, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The amount of the pledge remains the same as the previous one — UAH 3 billion.

Kolomoiskyi's lawyers insisted on a preventive measure not related to deprivation of liberty, but the court agreed to the prosecutor's office's proposal to extend the businessman's arrest for two months.

In court, Kolomoiskyi said that he cooperates with the investigation, and it will be easier to do it outside the pretrial detention center.

"My stay in custody is harmful, inexpedient. If I am under another preventive measure, cooperation with the investigation will allow us to quickly resolve all these incomprehensible things misunderstandings and come to the point that there was not even any incident, and the crime did not exist. That's why I join my defenders in refusing to extend preventive protection," said Kolomoiskyi.

According to him, the investigation questioned him only after 50 days of stay in the pretrial detention center.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the appeals court reduced Kolomoiskyi's bail from UAH 3.9 to about UAH 3 billion (1,118,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes for able-bodied people).

Kolomoiskyi lost an appeal against the seizure of property.

The businessman asked the Shevchenkivskyi District Court to release him from custody and send him to night house arrest in Dnipro.

Kolomoiskyi complains that he is being held in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detention center, not in the Lukiyanivka Remand Prison.