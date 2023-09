SSU and BEB hand 3rd suspicion to Kolomoiskyi. He is now suspected of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Economic Security Bureau (ESB), and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts about the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi. It informed him of a new suspicion of embezzlement and embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Ukrainian News was informed about this by the SSU.

According to the SSU materials, he was informed of additional suspicion under the following articles of the Penal Code of Ukraine:

Section 3 of Article 27, Section 3 of Article 28, Section 2 of Article 200 (illegal actions with transfer documents, payment cards, and other means of access to bank accounts, electronic money, and equipment for their production);

Section 3 of Article 27, Section 5 of Article 191 (appropriation of other people's property by abuse by an official of his official position, committed by an organized group, in particularly large amounts);

Section 3 of Article 27, Section 3 of Article 209 (legalization of criminally obtained funds).

According to the investigation, in the period from 2013 to 2014, Kolomoiskyi illegally took possession of UAH 5.8 billion.

For this, he created a criminal group consisting of bank employees, in which he was a founder and shareholder.

During the specified period, members of this group allowed Kolomoiskyi to allegedly make systematic fictitious "cash contributions to the bank's cash register." In reality the bank did not receive any contributions.

According to the investigation, this "scheme" in general allowed the person involved to receive 5.8 billion UAH, which was equivalent to more than USD 700 million at that time.

Then, these fake "contributions" were credited to Kolomoiskyi's personal account and became real non-cash funds.

In order to legalize virtual assets, Kolomoiskyi paid them off in his business activities.

In particular, he gave them as loans and used them to pay for loans of enterprises controlled by him, took them abroad, converted them into cash, and withdrew them from bank branches.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

A set of measures is being taken to establish all the circumstances of illegal activity and bring the guilty to justice.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was handed a second charge at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) pre-trial detention center - for theft of UAH 9.2 billion from the controlled PrivatBank.

On September 2, the SSU, the ESB and the Office of the Prosecutor General served businessman Ihor Kolomoisky with suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 190 and 209 of the Penal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained through crime.