The prosecutor in court admitted that bail to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi increased, because the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) took up the case.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the court session on the change of Kolomoiskyi’s preventive measure, the prosecutor noted that after the decision of the court to apply the preventive measure against the businessman, it was established, that on September 7, 2023, the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on the grounds of criminal offenses, provided for in Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 209, Part 2 of Art. 364-1, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 366, Part 1 of Art. 366, Part 3 of Art. 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Kolomoiskyi was reported suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 209, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, indicating the emergence of actual new risks, the need emerged to change the preventive measure in terms of increasing the bail, determined in the decision of the investigative judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security cannot find the originals of credit agreements in the case against oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion of PrivatBank.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office exposed new facts of criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group Ihor Kolomoiskyi and notified him of a new suspicion of embezzlement and appropriation of funds for UAH 5.8 billion.

A preventive measure for Kolomoiskyi was re-elected, and a bail was increased by 8 times to UAH 4 billion.