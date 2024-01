The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) has supported Ukraine's request for an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in response to massive shelling by the aggressor state of the russian federation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this on X (Twitter).

“NATO has supported Ukraine's request for an extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russia's mass air strikes. One of the key topics will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense. An important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of Russian terror escalation,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 3, emergency rescue work was completed in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv after the massive russian shelling of Ukraine on December 29. The attack in the country killed 53 people, injured 170 people.

On December 29, air defense forces destroyed 114 of 158 air targets fired by the enemy in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force called the attack the most massive.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that on January 2, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 72 of the 99 missiles of various types that the aggressor country russia launched on Ukraine. Prior to this, the enemy attacked with the Shaheds.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since December 29, 2023, the russian occupation army has fired at least 500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles of various types in the direction of Ukraine.