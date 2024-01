Emergency rescue work in Kyiv after massive russian shelling on December 29 completed. What are attack conseq

Today, January 3, emergency rescue work was completed in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kyiv after the massive russian shelling of Ukraine on December 29. The State Emergency Service spoke about the consequences.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Today, emergency rescue work was completed in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital, which continued from December 29 after a massive enemy attack. During the work, 4,070 cubic meters of destroyed building structures were removed and taken out. In Kyiv, 30 people were killed, of which 1 person died in a hospital," the report said.

According to the State Emergency Service, in total, as a result of the December 29 attack on Ukraine:

18 settlements in 10 regions were affected;

170 people were injured;

53 people were killed;

22 people were rescued.

It is reported that 700 rescuers and 145 pieces of equipment worked on the ground.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after that, Ukraine fought off another massive russian missile attack on January 2. In the capital in the morning there were strong explosions, in different districts of Kyiv there were fires in high-rise buildings, supermarkets and warehouses.

In particular, the Cinema House suffered damage from russian shelling in Kyiv on January 2.

Also during the russian missile attack on Kyiv on January 2, the production facilities and warehouses of the Ukrainian manufacturer of clothing for the military M TAC were damaged.