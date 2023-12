The Kyiv Court of Appeal left unchanged the decision of the court that arrested the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is stated in the resolution of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 14, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the investigative judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated September 6, and leaves the appeals of the representative of POLTAVAOBLENERGO JSC, the representative of DNIPRO Football Club LLC and Sentosa LTD LLC, the director of Farles LLC, the director of PROTON-21, the director of Beta-K, LTD LLC and KA PAS LTD LLC, the director of SOLM LTD LLC and representative of Versala LTD - without satisfaction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court arrested the corporate rights of all companies owned by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Kolomoiskyi handed over his corporate rights in 1+1 media to the management of the labor team of the media holding. He is and remains the ultimate beneficial owner of the 1+1 media group of companies.

On September 6, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The decision to arrest Kolomoiskyi's property was classified.