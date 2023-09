The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 4, the bodies of investigation and procedural management filed a petition to the court to arrest Kolomoiskyi's property.

On September 6, the court partially granted the request and arrested the businessman's property.

The list of arrested property is unknown, as the relevant court decision is not yet available in the register.

Kolomoiskyi's lawyer filed an appeal against the arrest of property.

The case was scheduled for consideration in October.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest the assets of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is under arrest in two cases.

Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody and the bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.