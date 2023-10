The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has seized the corporate rights of all companies belonging to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This was reported to Ukrainian News by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"There is a fairly significant list of companies and property; the actual (arrest was imposed) on all the companies he owns and where he is the owner," said the interlocutor.

At the same time, he did not specify the list of arrested companies.

However, he added that the corporate rights in Kolomoiskyi's entire business have been seized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the UIA company (the Ukraine International Airlines Air Company) property will be sold at SETAM auctions.

In 2021, UIA increased passenger traffic by 61% to 2.79 million passengers compared to 2020.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the former co-owner of PrivatBank, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Kolomoiskyi handed over his corporate rights in 1+1 media to the management of the labor team of the media holding. He is and remains the ultimate beneficial owner of the 1+1 media group of companies.

On September 6, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv seized the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The decision to seize Kolomoiskyi's property was classified.