Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is and remains the ultimate beneficial owner of the 1+1 media group of companies, decided on October 23 to transfer his corporate rights in the media holding to the management of the labor team represented by the current director general of the company, Yaroslav Pakholchuk.

This is stated in the message of 1+1 media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have made a decision to transfer the corporate rights belonging to me to the management of the labor team, in the person of Yaroslav Valeriyovych Pakholchuk, the director general of the TV and radio company Studio 1+1 LLC, who as a representative will act in the interests of the companies and on behalf of the labor team," Kolomoiskyi's statement says.

The document states that the authority to manage corporate rights provides for the manager's ability to make any necessary decisions on his own behalf, except for the alienation and/or encumbrance of corporate rights belonging to Kolomoiskyi and the receipt of dividends.

At the same time, the transfer of corporate rights to management will not lead to a change in the ultimate beneficial owner of the 1+1 media group, the decisive influence (control) remains with Kolomoiskyi.

"The corresponding decision was adopted for a period of 5 years in connection with the need to protect and preserve the principles of freedom of speech, impartiality and objective coverage of events, which are critically important factors for the existence of a media company in the conditions of a great war. In addition, currently, for objective reasons, Ihor Kolomoiskyi cannot fully exercise his powers, therefore these duties were assigned to Yaroslav Pakholchuk, who has been managing 1+1 media since 2019 and will continue to act in the interests of the team," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi is asking the court to release him from custody and send him under house arrest.

On September 25, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld Kolomoiskyi's arrest with the possibility of bail.

On September 2, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Kolomoiskyi and set bail in the amount of UAH 509 million.