Cabinet suggests Rada cancel exemption from mobilization for persons who have spouse with 3rd group disability

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada cancel the exemption from mobilization for persons having a spouse with a 3rd group disability and keep such exemption for parents raising a child with a disability.

This is evidenced by draft law No. 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service," which was registered in the Rada on December 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the current legislation, persons with a spouse with a disability are exempted from mobilization (the group is not specified, that is, all groups are meant - Ed.), if such persons do not have other able-bodied persons who are obliged to care for them.

The government proposes to keep this item only for those who have a husband and wife with 1st or 2nd disability groups.

The same changes are proposed to be made in relation to guardians of persons with disabilities who have been declared incapacitated by the court, so far we are talking about all persons with disabilities, and the government proposes to limit this list to only 1st and 2nd groups.

The Cabinet also proposes to legislate an exemption from mobilization for pregnant women and women on maternity leave.

The government has not changed in its bill the exemption from mobilization for parents, foster parents and guardians of a child with a disability (up to 18 years).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada cancel the exemption from mobilization for persons with a 3rd group disability.

The new mobilization bill proposes to lower the conscription age from 27 to 25 years.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also suggested that the Verkhovna Rada allow voluntary mobilization of those sentenced to probation, except for some categories.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has also suggested the Rada prohibit "evaders" from driving vehicles, conducting transactions with property, taking loans and disposing of funds.