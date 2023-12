Cabinet proposes Rada allow voluntary mobilization of those sentenced to probation, except for some categories

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to allow the voluntary mobilization of those sentenced to probation, except for those convicted of crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the bill 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service", which was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the bill, persons sentenced to probation, except for those convicted of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, as well as war crimes provided for in Articles 401 - 414, 426 - 433, 436, 437 - 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, may be conscripted into military service during mobilization for a special period at will.

The bill stipulates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations cannot be staffed by persons who have a criminal record for committing a criminal offense against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, provided for in Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, if such a criminal record has not been cleared or removed in accordance with the law of order.

That is, those convicted of collaborationism, whose convictions have been cleared or removed, have the right to be servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal suggested to the Verkhovna Rada to fine citizens from UAH 150,000 to UAH 200,000 for violation of mobilization.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuhla announced the registration of the global bill on amendments to mobilization.