Prosecutor will cross-examine Kolomoiskyi with witnesses due to discrepancies

The prosecutor's office will conduct a cross-examination of suspected businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with 4 witnesses due to discrepancies in testimony.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the court session, the investigators noted that as part of the investigation of the case against Kolomoiskyi, he should be further interrogated regarding the transfer of UAH 5.8 billion to PrivatBank and later to Real Bank; conduct an investigative experiment; to conduct simultaneous interrogations of Kolomoiskyi and 4 witnesses in the criminal proceedings to find out the reasons for the discrepancies in their testimony.

The investigation also wants to receive certain documents from the competent authorities of 6 countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi cooperated with the investigation.

The Appeal Court reduced Kolomoiskyi's bail from UAH 3.9 to about UAH 3 billion (1,118,000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied people).

Kolomoiskyi lost an appeal against the arrest of property.

The businessman asked the Shevchenkivskyi District Court to release him from custody and send him to night house arrest in Dnipro.

Kolomoiskyi complains that he is being held in the SSU detention center, not in the Lukyanivska remand prison.