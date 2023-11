The Kyiv Court of Appeal refused to cancel the arrest of the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is evidenced by the court decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Court of Appeal renewed Kolomoiskyi's lawyer's right to appeal the decision of the investigative judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated September 6, 2023, which arrested the businessman's property, in particular, corporate rights in enterprises and cash in banks.

On October 16, the Court of Appeal left unchanged the decision of the investigative judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, and the appeal of Kolomoiskyi's lawyer was dismissed.

The decision of the Court of Appeal is final and cannot be appealed in the cassation procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi keeps money in 10 accounts in the state-owned PrivatBank.

The court arrested all companies owned by Kolomoiskyi.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of detention of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for another month until December 2 inclusively.

Kolomoiskyi handed over his corporate rights in 1+1 media to the management of the labor team of the media holding.