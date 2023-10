Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi complains that he is being held in the SSU detention center, not in the Lukyanivska remand prison.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kolomoiskyi's defense claims that there was a violation of the procedure for determining the investigating judge for consideration of the petition, and the place of detention of the businessman in the detention center of the SSU, and not in the detention center of Kyiv, was determined groundless.

In addition, Kolomoiskyi complained about the excessive amount of bail set by the investigating judge, which, in his opinion, is a violation of the Convention and the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

According to the lawyers, neither the prosecution nor the investigating judge in any way substantiates why the smaller amount of bail is not able to ensure that Kolomoiskyi fulfills his procedural obligations.

In addition, Kolomoiskyi draws attention to the fact that the investigating judge did not take into account the provisions of Article 178 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine when making decision, data characterizing a businessman, in particular, the state of health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor admitted that Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure was changed because the NABC took over the case.

The investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security cannot find the original loan agreements in the case against the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion of PrivatBank.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Kolomoiskyi can grow his beard in the pre-trial detention center only with the permission of the investigation.