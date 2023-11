Kolomoiskyi will spend New Year in pre-trial detention center, but court reduces his bail to UAH 3 billion

The Kyiv Court of Appeal partially satisfied the appeal of the defense attorneys of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and reduced the amount of bail to UAH 3 billion.

The court made such a decision on November 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appellate instance reviewed the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated October 27.

The court kept Kolomoiskyi in custody until December 2, without releasing him on recognisance.

At the same time, the court of appeal reduced Kolomoiskyi's bail from UAH 3.9 to about UAH 3 billion (1,118,000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied people).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi lost his appeal regarding the arrest of property.

Kolomoiskyi asked the Shevchenkivskyi District Court to release him from custody and send him to night house arrest in Dnipro.

Kolomoiskyi complains that he is being held in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detention center, not in the Lukyanivska remand prison.

In order to grow his beard in the pre-trial detention center of the SSU, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi must obtain permission from the investigator or the body in charge of criminal proceedings.