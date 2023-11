The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) completely dismissed all proceedings in the case of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, referring to "Lozovyi's amendments".

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

"So, the Appeals Chamber canceled the bail and dismissed the proceedings against the suspect Konopkina, and also dismissed the proceedings on the petitions for preventive measures against the suspects Luhovyi and Yakymenko. The Appeals Chamber also upheld the decision to dismiss the proceedings on the petitions to arrest the property of all six suspects: Kolomoiskyi, Dubilet, Shmalchenko, Luhovyi, Yakymenko and Konopkina," the message reads.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, only the petition for arrest of Kolomoiskyi's property referred to shares in the authorized capital of 307 legal entities worth more than UAH 3 billion, as well as almost 1,000 real estate objects and more than 1,600 vehicles and vessels.

The arrest of assets was required to secure possible forfeiture or special forfeiture in the event of a future court conviction.

However, the court did not consider the request for arrests and preventive measures and dismissed the proceedings. According to the Appeals Chamber, the investigation period in the case ended in May 2023. The judges came to this conclusion, referring to "Lozovyi's amendments".

The decision was made by appeal judges Danyyila Chornenka, Inna Kaluhina and Mykola Hlotov. At the same time, judge Hlotov expressed a separate opinion each time.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center writes that after the appeal decisions, the case will most likely have to be dismissed.

"Although the case of Kolomoiskyi, as well as dozens of other top cases, could have been saved by canceling Lozovyi's "amendments". But the Servant of the People member Ionushas and the law enforcement committee controlled by him do not want to include the relevant norms in the bill on the reform of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO). Don’t care about the position of the G7 ambassadors," the department adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the detention period of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for another month until December 2 inclusively.

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office served businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with suspicion of committing crimes under Article 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained by crime.

On September 7, the NACB detectives, with the approval of the head of the SACPO, served the former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank and five members of the group organized by him with the suspicion of embezzlement of the bank's funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and on September 15 served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

On September 16, Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody and the bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.