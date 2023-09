Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) with the approval of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) on September 7 informed the former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank and five members of the group organized by him about the suspicion of taking over UAH 9.2 billion in bank funds.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Thus, the investigation established that in January-March 2015, the ultimate beneficiary of the bank, at that time the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, developed a plan to seize the funds of PJSC CB PrivatBank in order to further finance the controlled offshore company and increase his own stake in the authorized capital of the bank.

It is indicated that for this purpose the bank was artificially obliged to pay more than UAH 9.2 billion to the specified company under the pretext of allegedly repurchasing its own bonds at an inflated cost.

"Part of the amount of more than UAH 446 million for the purpose of legalization was further transferred to the accounts of three related legal entities under the guise of transactions for the purchase and sale of securities, and subsequently to the accounts of two more. In the end, the funds came to the personal account of the ultimate beneficiary of PJSC CB PrivatBank," the statement said.

It is noted that he ordered them at his own discretion - contributed to the authorized capital of PrivatBank in accordance with the requirements of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Currently, among the suspects are:

former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank, group organizer;

former Chairman of the Board of PJSC CB PrivatBank;

Deputy Direction Head - Director of the interbank trading department of the bank, who at the same time was a trusted representative of a non-resident company associated with PrivatBank CB JSC;

Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC CB PrivatBank - Director of the Treasury;

Head of interbank operations support department of PJSC CB PrivatBank;

Deputy Head of the LORO Account Service Department of correspondent banks, non-residents of the head office of PJSC CB PrivatBank.

The actions of persons are qualified under Articles 191, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Deputy Direction Head - the Director of the interbank trading department of the bank, who at the same time was a trusted representative of a non-resident company associated with PrivatBank CB JSC, was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The NACB noted that this is the fourth episode in the case of the seizure of PrivatBank funds. In October last year, the NACB and the SACPO admitted that to prove the guilt of the suspects, detectives collected enough evidence for the three previous episodes and opened the investigation materials. On September 6, 2023, the indictment was sent to court.

Corruption abuses in the bank were investigated by various law enforcement agencies. However, in the fall of 2019, the Prosecutor General determined the jurisdiction in all these cases for the NACB detectives. The total volume of materials for all episodes now exceeds 2,500 volumes, and the case is one of the largest in the history of anti-corruption bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office handed over to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi the suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained by crime.

For this crime in Ukraine criminal liability is provided in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years and confiscation of property.

Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and set bail in the amount of UAH 509 million.

Recall, on September 6, the Kyiv Court of Appeal was supposed to consider an appeal against the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with an alternative to bail of UAH 509 million, but he was not taken to court. The meeting was postponed.