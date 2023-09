The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) handed over to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi the suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 90 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained by crime.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources among law enforcement officers.

The ESBU detectives, together with the SSU and under the procedural leadership of the PGO, have evidence that in 2013-2020 Kolomoiskyi legalized more than half a billion hryvnias by withdrawing them abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banking institutions.

Company сredit obligations were created immediately to the businessman and all further transfers of the debt of the mentioned company came to Kolomoiskyi’s personal account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU and the ESBU confirmed searches of the owners and top management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta in the case of appropriation of UAH 40 billion.

During the searches of Kolomoiskyi, nothing was found and nothing was seized.

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos said that the termination of Ukrainian citizenship of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi would be an obstacle to bringing him to criminal liability if he goes abroad.