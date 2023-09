The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv re-selected the preventive measure against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and increased the amount of bail from UAH 509 million to UAH 3.89 billion.

The court made such a decision on the evening of September 15, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On September 15, Kolomoiskyi was handed a new suspicion on three articles - in the case of the appropriation of UAH 5.8 billion.

The prosecution asked the court to increase the bail due to new suspicions - to almost UAH 5.88 billion.

The prosecutor noted that Kolomoiskyi lost the citizenship of Ukraine and is now a citizen of Israel, and therefore, there is a risk of hiding abroad.

The lawyer stated that the indictment is unfounded because no persons who were in the criminal group, except for Kolomoisky, have been identified.

In addition, according to him, neither PrivatBank nor other depositors have reported any crime over the years.

He also noted that after losses of UAH 5 billion, the National Bank of Ukraine should have conducted checks and audits, but they were not conducted.

According to the lawyers, during the period in question, PrivatBank was not state-owned but private, so losses could only be inflicted on the bank's shareholders — Boholiubov or Kolomoiskyi.

The lawyer also stated that the amount of the bail is unreasonable because the Economic Security Bureau detective did not provide any evidence that Kolomoiskyi is able to pay such an amount.

He also called the risks unfounded since Kolomoiskyi is already in custody and, therefore, cannot escape, hinder, or influence witnesses in any way.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Economic Security Bureau, and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts about the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi. They informed him of a new suspicion of embezzlement and embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Kolomoiskyi reads books in the pre-trial detention center eats without appetite, but is not going to starve.