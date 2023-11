Businessman, former member of the Verkhovna Rada Kostiantyn Zhevaho was allowed to leave France unhindered.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the press service of the businessman.

According to it, all restrictions that existed were removed from Zhevaho.

"Including leaving mainland France," the press service noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court of France, after a detailed analysis of all submitted materials, taking into account all the evidence and arguments provided by the prosecution and defense parties, finally refused to extradite businessman and ex-MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

Zhevaho posted EUR 1 million bail and was released from custody.

A court in France released Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

The former parliamentarian was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).

On July 26, a court arrested in absentia the ex-MP, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.