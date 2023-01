A court in France released the former Member of the Verkhovna Rada and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

At the moment, Zhevaho remains under arrest until he posts bail.

In case of bail, Zhevaho is obliged to live at only one address and visit the nearest police station once a week.

Zhevaho was arrested in France at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court in France imposed an extradition arrest for 40 days on the former Member of Parliament, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

Subsequently, the court began consideration of the ex-MP's extradition to Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office have sent a request to the Principality of Monaco for the extradition to Ukraine of the former Member of Parliament and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The SBI suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the Finance and Credit bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained funds.