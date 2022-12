Former non-affiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).

A representative of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Zhevaho was detained by representatives of the French criminal police in a hotel in Courchevel.

After attempts to challenge the legality of the detention, the ex-MP agreed to go along with representatives of the competent authorities of France.

On Wednesday, December 28, the election of the extradition arrest of Zhevaho in the court of the city of Chambery is scheduled.

Currently, the necessary package of documents is being prepared for the extradition of the businessman to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General’s Office sent a request to the Principality of Monaco for Zhevaho's extradition to Ukraine.

On July 26, a court arrested Zhevaho, a former non-affiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.