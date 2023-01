Ex-MP Zhevaho Released On EUR 1 Million Bail In France - Source

Former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho has posted a bail of EUR 1 million and was released from custody.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

"Zhevaho posted bail. Lives in Courchevel," said the interlocutor.

After release from custody, the ex-MP is seen at the police station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

At the same time, Zhevaho cannot leave France.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court in France released Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

The former parliamentarian was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).

On July 26, a court arrested in absentia the ex-MP, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Zhevaho.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.