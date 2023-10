Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Israel did not take place, although it was talked about after the Hamas attack. In Israel, the Ukrainian delegation was refused, explaining that “the time is not right.”

The Times of Israel reported this.

Information that Zelenskyy’s visits to Israel are being discussed appeared in the media on October 11. It was planned that this would be a visit of solidarity between Ukraine and Israel, which was attacked by the Islamic group Hamas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had entered a long war.

On October 8, the United States prepared a package of military assistance to Israel, whose authorities asked Washington for help.

On October 9, it became known that Israel asked the United States for guided bombs and air defense systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is evacuating its residents from Israel. A second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board took off from Israel.

As of October 12, seven citizens of Ukraine were killed in an attack by the Hamas terrorists in Israel.