Today, October 16, the second evacuation plane with 155 Ukrainians on board left Israel. This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

"A second evacuation flight with 155 citizens of Ukraine, including 107 women and 23 children, departed from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on a HiSky flight to Cluj (Romania)," it said.

It is noted that the Embassy provided assistance to Ukrainians with the necessary procedures and documents for departure.

In addition, the Embassy continues to work on finding all possible options for the further evacuation of Ukrainian citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about a thousand citizens of Ukraine agree to leave Israel on flights of commercial airlines. The first such flight departed from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on Saturday, October 14.

On October 10, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported that about 450 Ukrainian citizens cannot leave Israel and the Gaza Strip due to the cancellation of flights by some companies.

As of October 12, seven Ukrainian citizens were killed in Israel as a result of an attack by the Hamas movement.