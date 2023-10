Due to the invasion of Hamas forces, Israel requested guided bombs and additional air defense equipment from the United States.

This follows from a statement by CNN with reference to an Israeli military official and a representative of the US Department of Defense.

An Israeli official told the publication that the request includes Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs - kits that turn an unguided bomb into a high-precision weapon. Israel uses precision bombs to strike targets in the Gaza Strip from the air.

It is reported that the Israeli military may request additional defense assets in the near future, depending on how Israel's campaign against Hamas pans out.

"As well as if other events develop, we will need other funds," the government official said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, more than 250 dead bodies were found at the venue of the music festival in the south of Israel, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Saturday.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that more than 100 Ukrainians in Israel had turned to the embassy for help in connection with the attack by Hamas militants.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two citizens of Ukraine were killed in Israel. The issue of returning their bodies is being resolved.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian diplomats took a boy from the Israeli city of Sderot who was wounded during an attack by Hamas militants. At the same time, information appeared about the possible death of several Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip.