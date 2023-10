The number of killed Ukrainians in Israel has increased to seven people. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of killed Ukrainians in Israel has increased to seven people. Consuls have established their personal data, are maintaining contact with relatives and are taking measures to repatriate the bodies," he said.

Nikolenko also said that nine Ukrainians were injured of varying degrees of severity, and another nine Ukrainians are considered missing.

He noted that the Ukrainian Embassy cooperates with the Israeli security services in the context of the search for missing persons.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that more than a thousand Ukrainian citizens requested help in leaving the territory of Israel due to canceled flights. Diplomats are preparing for Saturday, October 14, the first evacuation flight to Romania.

He added that Ukrainian diplomats are working on organizing additional evacuation flights. The details will be sent to citizens who submitted their data to the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Nikolenko also said that about 200 Ukrainians have expressed their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, while at the same time, due to the lack of security, leaving is currently impossible. He assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian Embassies in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, as well as other involved departments of Ukraine, are making active efforts to get the Ukrainians out as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, Nikolenko reported that the number of victims among Ukrainian citizens in Israel had increased to three, nine more Ukrainian citizens were injured, and 6 Ukrainians were considered missing. At the same time, he announced that 700 Ukrainians could not leave Israel due to canceled flights, 170 Ukrainians declared their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.