The High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the case against the "king of smuggling" Vadym Alperin.

The court made such a decision on October 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 12, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court during the preparatory court session granted the request of the lawyers in the case of the indictment of six persons under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212, Part 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code, including Alperin.

The court decided on the basis of Clause 10 of Part 1 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine to close criminal proceedings in connection with the expiration of the period of pre-trial investigation after notification of suspicion at the time of receipt of the indictment to the court.

We will remind you that the indictment was received by the High Anti-Corruption Court on August 9, 2022.

Also, the court partially canceled preventive measures in the form of bail and arrest of property.

The decision may be appealed to the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court by submitting an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court within seven days from the day of its announcement.

The announcement of the full text of the resolution is scheduled for 04:50 p.m. on October 17.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Migration Service took away the passport of the "king of smuggling " Alperin due to the termination of citizenship.

Alperin filed a lawsuit against Zelenskyy with a demand to return his passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

The NACB caught the Odesa "king of smuggling " Alperin on VAT refund deals.

The court arrested his property.

Alperin, the "godfather" of smuggling, was released from the pretrial detention center on bail of UAH 70 million.