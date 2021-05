Businessman Alperin Appeals To Supreme Court Against Zelenskyy Decree On Termination Of His Ukrainian Citizens

Businessman Vadym Alperin has appealed to the Supreme Court against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree on termination of his Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Alperin also appealed to the Supreme Court against the sanctions imposed on him by the National Security and Defense Council.

He filed the appeals with the Supreme Court’s Administrative Cassation Chamber on May 20.

Alperin is asking the court to cancel presidential decrees No. 140 of April 3 and No. 161 of April 14.

Presidential decree No. 161, which terminated Alperin's citizenship, is classified.

The second presidential decree enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s sanctions on Alperin.

The Supreme Court will consider Alperin's claim regarding the termination of his citizenship at 4:00 p.m. on June 17.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Odesa Regional Administrative Court refused on April 22 to prohibit the State Migration Service from taking measures to forcibly expel Alperin from Ukraine, following the termination of his Ukrainian citizenship by Zelenskyy.

The National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on 10 Ukrainian citizens, including Alperin and Lviv-based crime boss Volodymyr Didukh (nicknamed Vova Morda) at a meeting on April 2 for their organization and involvement in smuggling.

