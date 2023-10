Another suspect appears in Kolomoiskyi case. He was arrested

Another suspect appeared in the case against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was also arrested by the court.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to court materials, this is a native of the village of Tomakivka, Dnipropetrovsk Region, a citizen of Ukraine, with a higher education, a pensioner who is in a civil marriage.

He has no previous convictions.

The last name of Kolomoiskyi's alleged henchman is not specified.

The figure is suspected of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 2 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 200, Part 2 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On September 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took him into custody and set bail in the amount of UAH 147,620,000, after payment of which he can be released.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi changed his image and appeared in court with a slight unshaven face and changed into a plain tracksuit instead of the FC Dnipro tracksuit.

The Kyiv court changed its mind and recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Israel, not Ukraine, although earlier the same court officially recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.