The Cabinet of Ministers appointed three Deputy Minister of Defense: Ivan Havryliuk, Dmytro Klimenkov and Stanislav Haider. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Military-technical policy, purchases, institutional development - we continue personnel changes in the ministry. The result should be felt by every Ukrainian warrior at the front," he said.

Umierov introduced Lieutenant General Havryliuk as a deputy for military-technical policy.

In April-August 2022, Havryliuk was the chairman of the working group of Ukraine in the Coordination Center for Assistance in Germany, earlier - Advisor to the Commander of the Forces of Logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Main Department of Logistics - Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Umierov called his the most important tasks - development of weapons and military equipment of the Defense Forces, the re-profiling of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex for NATO nomenclature and close cooperation with partners countries.

Klimenkov became Deputy Minister for Procurement.

He previously worked as a commercial director of JSC Ukrtransgaz.

Umierov noted that during the work he managed to exceed the gas pumping plan to underground storages and 15% increase the number of non-resident clients.

Prior to that, he worked as the first deputy head of the State Property Fund, the director of infrastructure and logistics at the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) and the head of large projects at the Swedish company Ericsson.

Umierov noted that his key priorities in the position - standardization, systematization, effective control and digitalization of purchases, creation of a phased algorithm of procurement and control, full launch of the Agency of non-lethal procurement.

Haider became the Deputy Minister for Institutional Development.

He was the head of the digital transformation of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Umierov noted that in the previous position he was engaged in strategic planning of the Agency by the methodology of goals and key results (OKRS), where key business processes were reconfigured, under his management the Anti-Corruption Portal of Ukraine, the Corruption Register, the Unified Portal of reports of corruption whistleblowers were launched.

Umierov reported that the main priority of Haider in the new position will be the development of a stable and integral institution of the Ministry of Defense, which relies on data and provides transparency and accountability.

The Minister stressed that zero tolerance for corruption and effectiveness - the most important principles of the Ministry of Defense and expressed confidence that the new members of the team fulfill their goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yurii Dzhyhyr (Deputy for Finance), Nataliya Kalmykova (Deputy for Social Development) and Kateryna Chernohorenko (Deputy for Digital Development) as Deputies of Defense Minister.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.

On September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umierov as the Minister of Defense.

On September 18, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed 6 Minister of Defense Deputies, leaving only the first deputy Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Umierov commenting personnel changes to the Defense Ministry, noted that it was the beginning of restart.