Cabinet appoints 3 new deputy defense ministers. Who are they

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed three new Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine. Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this in his Telegram channel on Wednesday, September 27.

Deputy Ministers of Defense became:

Dzhyhyr Yurii Anatoliyovych;

Kalmykova Nataliya Fernandivna;

Chornohorenko Kateryna Leonidivna - Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

The Ministry of Defense reported what reinforcements are expected from the newly appointed officials.

Yurii Dzhyhyr. For the past three years, he has been advising the World Bank on the financial aspects of reforms related to health care. In 2018-2020, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine. He has more than 20 years of economic experience in supporting reforms, social policy and fiscal decentralization in Ukraine, the Eastern Balkans, and Central Asia.

Priority areas of work - budgeting, financial control, resource management, analytics, audit to prevent corruption. His experience will help to achieve zero tolerance for corruption, the development of the Ukrainian military industry and the effective distribution of resources.

Nataliya Kalmykova. Since February 2022, she has been the executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, before that she was an adviser to the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the deputy director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

Priority areas of work:

People - personnel policy reform, development of an effective human resources management model, digitalization of processes, creation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine employer brand.

Military personnel in civilian life - adaptation of the military, state guarantees, mental health system, building a reserve force from veterans.

Military medicine - digitalization and reform of the military medical center, changing approaches to training in tactical medicine, no compromises on the quality of military first-aid kits, building a new model in the military medicine system (from tourniquet and evacuation vehicle to treatment of diseases and prosthetics).

Her expertise will help our soldiers feel protected and important for the state.

Kateryna Chornohorenko. Head of the Army of Drones project. Since 2018, she has been the project coordinator of electronic services eMaliatko, electronic sick leave and introduction of COVID-certificates in Diia.

Key areas of work:

People: introduction of personnel accounting system of military personnel, digitization of military medical commissions and hospitals, e-Military ID card.

Technologies: focus on combat systems, introduction of a single design code and integration into the ecosystem. Full implementation of Delta, legalization and development of Kropyva and eRaketa, modernization of Pokrova and Dzvin.

Processes: abolition of paper reporting, digitization of logistics chains and recruiting systems. Introduction of actually monitored metrics in reporting.

Her experience will help implement all the changes that will affect the effectiveness of Ukrainians on the battlefield and introduce a transparent system of recruiting to the Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.

On September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Rustem Umierov, head of the State Property Fund, as Minister of Defense.

On September 18, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed 6 deputy ministers of defense, leaving only the first deputy Oleksandr Pavliuk.