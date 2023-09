Umierov comments on personnel changes in Defense Ministry: reboot has begun

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov commented on personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense, noting that this is the beginning of a reboot.

Umierov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Reboot. We've started. We're doing it. We're working normally. The rest of the news will come later. Now the focus is Ramstein," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed 6 deputy ministers of defense, leaving only the first deputy Oleksandr Pavliuk.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.

On September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Rustem Umierov, head of the State Property Fund, as Minister of Defense.