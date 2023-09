The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed 6 deputy defense ministers. The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, at its meeting on September 18, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted an order on the dismissal of 6 deputy ministers of defense: Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskyi, Hanna Maliar, Denys Sharapov, Andrii Shevchenko (deputy minister of defense for European integration), Vitalii Deyneha (deputy minister of defense on issues of digital development, digital transformations and digitalization).

Kostiantyn Vashchenko was also dismissed from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, only the first deputy minister of defense Oleksandr Pavliuk remained on the post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.

On September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Rustem Umierov, head of the State Property Fund, as Minister of Defense.