The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.

327 MPs voted for the relevant decision instead of the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reznikov was appointed to the post of Minister of Defense on November 4, 2021.

He stayed in this post for almost two years (1 year 10 months 1 day).

Previously, Reznikov was the Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration from March 4, 2020 to November 3, 2021.

We will remind that on September 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Instead of Oleksii Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense will become the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov.

The next day, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommended to the parliament that Reznikov be dismissed.

Reznikov was born in 1966 in Lviv, in 1991 he graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ivan Franko Lviv State University, majoring in jurisprudence.

In June 2014, he was elected deputy mayor - secretary of the Kyiv City Council, and in March 2016, Reznikov became the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-government powers.

In September 2018, the mayor of Kyiv - the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, dismissed Reznikov from the post of deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Since September 2019, Reznikov has been a representative of Ukraine in the working subgroup on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), as Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration, he headed the TCG.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, Reznikov submitted his resignation from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada.