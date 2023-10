Lawyers of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi appealed to the court for clarification on which bank details bail should be paid for their client.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, by the decision of the investigative judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv on September 2, a preventive measure was applied to Kolomoiskyi in the form of detention for a period of 60 days in the pre-trial investigation center of the Security Service of Ukraine (Kyiv, 3A, Askoldiv Lane), i.e. until October 31, including the determination of the amount of bail in the form of 190,000 (one hundred and ninety thousand) subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, which is UAH 509,960,000, in case of payment of which, Kolomoiskyi will be released from custody, and a number of restrictions will be imposed on him.

Subsequently, the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv received a statement from Kolomoiskyi's lawyer to clarify the court's decision, in which the defense attorney asked the court to tell bank details of the special account to which the money should be paid as bail.

The court granted the request of the lawyer and noted that the bail can be paid into the deposit account for paying the bail: TUDSAU in the city of Kyiv, EDRPOU: 26268059, MFI: 820172, Bank: State Treasury Service of Ukraine, Kyiv, year UA 128201720355259002001012089; Purpose of payment: bail for Kolomoiskyi according to the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated September 2, 2023.

On the other hand, no one has yet paid bail for Kolomoiskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail.

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office served businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with suspicion of committing crimes under Article 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud and legalization of property obtained by crime.

On September 6, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

On September 16, Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody and the bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.