Poland is ready to find a compromise on the issue of importing Ukrainian agricultural products.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Monday, we presented our plan to control the export of agricultural products to all neighboring countries. We have a very good response from Romania and Bulgaria, which reacted quite positively and did not introduce national bans. The other three countries, including Poland, are also already giving positive feedback signals about readiness to consider the mechanism proposed by Ukraine," explained Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

According to him, in fact, Ukraine proposed to introduce a mechanism for joint verification and approval of the supply of four types of agricultural goods (wheat, corn, rape and sunflower seeds) to five EU countries.

"This will not solve the problem completely, because it will actually indicate trade between Ukraine and these five EU countries in manual mode. But it will be a step forward and a rejection of the bans, which are unacceptable in form for us. The Ukrainian proposal can become basis for solving the issue of exporting agricultural products to five EU countries. The Polish side has already stated that it is ready to work on solving this problem. I believe that by the end of the week, we will be able to reach a certain compromise. After all, in fact, it is important for both Poland and Ukraine to develop cooperation, trade, agriculture and take care of the interests of each other's farmers, and not just react to public criticism," Kachka assured.

The message states that the Minister of Agriculture of Poland, Robert Telus, announced the readiness of the Polish side to find a solution to the problem related to Ukrainian grain.

"We are waiting for such negotiations and are ready for such negotiations to take place. Poland is open to finding a solution that will secure the Polish market, protect it and help Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has submitted an action plan to the European Commission regarding control over the export of agricultural products.

On September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally introduced a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Ukraine filed lawsuits at the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary regarding the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.