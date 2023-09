The European Commission has announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. The European embargo on four product categories was in effect until today, September 15.

This is stated in a message on the official website of the European Commission.

It is reported that the European Commission conducted an analysis on the impact of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products on the European Union market.

It was concluded that the interim measures introduced in May 2023 helped to eliminate distortions in the markets of the five EU countries bordering Ukraine.

On the basis of this, the European Commission reached an agreement on the abolition from September 15 of all current measures to restrict the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

The European Commission said that Ukraine agreed to introduce any legal measures within 30 days to avoid a surge in grain prices.

Besides, since September 16, Ukraine should introduce effective measures to control the export of four groups of agricultural goods. This is necessary to prevent market distortions in EU countries.

The European Commission also promised to refrain from introducing any new restrictions until the measures introduced by Ukraine work in full force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland threatened to impose its own embargo on grain from Ukraine if the European Commission decides not to extend restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products.