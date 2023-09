Ukraine has presented to the European Commission an action plan to control the export of agricultural products.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi, the proposal of the Ukrainian side should defuse the situation.

"According to our action plan, Ukraine will control and regulate exports as follows. We agree with the European Commission and with the importers the necessary list and volume of agricultural products of four crops, they in turn determine whether they are ready to accept these crops, when and in what volumes. Only then do we issue permits to our enterprises for the export of certain products. That is, Ukraine controls its exports and coordinates them with the accepting countries," said Solskyi.

He said that today the government approved a new procedure for exporting certain types of products to individual EU member states.

It provides that 4 crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower, wheat, which go in export mode to 5 states should receive a license from the Ministry of Economy in agreement with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

"We believe that such a scheme of work will satisfy all parties. And even those three countries that now oppose Ukrainian agricultural exports will also join this plan. Since we all have one goal - to win this terrible war. And for this there must be mutual understanding and mutual support between us," Solskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, if Poland and Hungary do not lift the ban on Ukrainian agricultural products, Ukraine will ban the import of certain categories of goods from these countries.

On September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural goods from Ukraine.

Ukraine filed lawsuits with the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary on the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.